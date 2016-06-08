Here's How Freddie Prinze Jr. Serves Up Shrimp Scampi

He's wooed countless teenage girls onscreen and whips up a shrimp scampi that could give any Food Network star a run for their money. Seriously, is there anything Freddie Prinze Jr. can't do? The actor is the latest celebrity to solidify his love of food with a cookbook—and he has the culinary chops to prove it. As a child growing up in New Mexico, he learned a dozen ways to prepare veal before he ever read from a script, and even enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, Calif., before dropping out to pursue acting.

Now, he's heading back to the kitchen—literally. This mouthwatering recipe for garlic and breaded shrimp, plucked from the pages of his debut tome, Back to the Kitchen ($18; amazon.com), out now, is delicious and easy enough to prepare on a weeknight. Just ask his wife of 13 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who not only wrote the book's foreword, but also sampled every single recipe (and even uploaded pics of some to her Instagram account), as a dutiful partner does. Read on for the full breakdown, straight from Prinze Jr. himself. Bon appétit!

Ellen Silverman from BACK THE KITCHEN by Freddie Prinze Jr. (Rodale Books 2016)

Shrimp Scampi

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 lbs medium or large shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup minced shallots

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 1/2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Grated zest of 1 lemon

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp crushed red chile flakes

8 tablespoons (1 stick) of unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup unseasoned dried breadcrumbs

1 large egg yolk

Directions

1. Preheat that awesome oven to 350˚F.

2. (I hope you aren't dumb like me and forgot to ask for the peeled, deveined shrimp, but if you are...now is the time to get to work cleaning them.) In a large bowl, toss together the peeled shrimp, 2 tbsp of the oil, the white wine, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. In another large bowl, use your hands to mix together the shallots, garlic, parsley, rosemary, lemon zest, lemon juice, chile flakes 1/2 tsp salt, a pinch of black pepper, the butter, breadcrumbs, egg yolk, and 2 tbsp of the oil.

4. Add the raining 2 tbsp oil to a large baking dish and lay the shrimp in an even layer on the bottom. (If some overlap slightly, don't worry.) Use a spoon to evenly spread the breadcrumb mixture over the top.

5. Bake until the shrimp are cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes.