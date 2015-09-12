8 Amazing Apple Recipes You Need to Try This Fall

Summer is coming to a close, but instead of lamenting the end of beach weekends and day-long BBQs, we can take solace in the fact that we're one step closer to apple picking season. To prep for one of the greatest outdoor activities ever created, we've scoured the Internet for the most delicious (and relatively easy-to-make) dishes using the soon-to-be in-season fruit. Below, eight ideas that are sure to utilize every last apple in your basket.