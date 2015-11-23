4 Ways to Brine a Turkey for Super Moist Results 

Top chefs know that brining your turkey—or letting it soak in a salty, liquid bath before roasting—is one crucial step to ensuring that your bird comes out of the oven as moist and flavorful as can be. And though a simple 3-ingredient solution can make a big difference, we’re also big advocates of tossing in fruits, herbs, and even some booze for layers of subtle flavors that can go a long way. Scroll down to check out a few marinating options that will really make your star Thanksgiving dish all that and more.