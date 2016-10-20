Rebecca Minkoff Designs a Bottle of Bubbly and Tells Us the Best Way to Drink It

Rebecca Minkoff is known for her edgy-yet-feminine clothing and accessories line that is beloved by fashionistas of all ages, but her latest project takes her from the runway to the bar cart. This holiday season, she is adding bottle designer to her resume with the launch of her freshly designed Chandon sparkling wines hitting shelves now.

Peppered with illustrated metallic studs, the two bottles (one black and one white) are reflective of the cool-girl aesthetic of Minkoff’s namesake brand. “I wanted to make sure I captured the essence of both my brand and Chandon by doing something chic and subtle while still making it distinct,” says Minkoff. “Studs are a signature of ours and seen on a lot of our ready-to-wear and accessories, and I wanted to add them to the bottles in a clever way.”

Of course, if you follow the social media-savvy designer at all, you’ll know that she is also somewhat of an entertaining guru—have you seen the ridiculously adorable photos of her baby shower?—but this home cook chooses casual over fussy when it comes to drinking bubbles at home. “I love a stemless flute—still special, but a little more fun and casual,” says Minkoff. And even though she loves cooking and filling her dining room with an army of friends on a regular basis, she definitely appreciates a low-key evening. “My favorite way to enjoy [sparkling wine] is to sip it on the couch with my husband.”

Scroll down to see the Chandon bottles and some unique stemless glassware that you can "salut" to, à la Minkoff.