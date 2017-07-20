Ready-to-Drink Soups That Are Perfect When You're On the Go

We are always looking for anything that makes life just a bit easier, and prepared foods that we can enjoy on the go is something that has saved us on many occasions. If it can be eaten in the car or at our office desks, we're sold—bonus points if it's healthy. So here's our latest obsession and what seems to be an up and coming food trend: drinkable soups.

What is a drinkable soup? It can be consumed as is (usually straight from the store fridge), or heated up, and are packaged in to-go containers that make it suitable for any kind of lifestyle. Sometimes they look just like your favorite juice or beverage brand, and in some cases, they can be delivered right to your your doorstep. Life, made easier.

Read below to check out some of our favorite on the go soup options on the market so far.

