Rachael Ray's 7 Favorite Restaurants in Austin

It's a given that Rachael Ray knows food, but few may be aware of the fact that the chef and TV personality moonlights as a huge rock fan (her husband is John Cusimano, lead singer of The Cringe, and when she's not mastering the art of the 30-minute meal, the couple checks out concerts near their home in Manhattan's Greenwich Village).

This weekend at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas—aka the Live Music Capitol of the World—Ray will see her two passions collide at her 10th annual Feedback event, a food and music festival that will feature 32 performers over three days, including Weezer, De La Soul, and Action Bronson, and, of course, Austin-inspired fare (think: nachos and queso on the cob).

In the name of delicious eats, Ray rounded up her go-to Austin restaurants. Happy dining, y'all.