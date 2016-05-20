6 Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Mornings

Breakfast has long been heralded as "the most important meal of the day," and many doctors and wellness experts have pointed to the health benefits of starting your morning with a nutritious meal. Unfortunately, according to a new study from market research firm The NPD Group, most Americans are foregoing homemade fare in favor of quick grab-and-go options, proving that, more than anything, we want convenience before we embark on our respective commutes. With that in mind, we gathered six simple (and delicious!) recipes to kick off your day on the right note.