6 Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Mornings

Claire Stern
May 20, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Overnight Oats - LEAD
pinterest
Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats

Nutrition coach and self-taught chef Joe Wicks, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach) claims carbs are essential for kick-starting muscle recovery—especially following a morning sweat session. His personal favorite recipe? These banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before if you're tight on time. Get the full breakdown here.

Maja Smend
Avocado and Smoked Salmon Tartinettes recipe
pinterest
Avocado and Smoked Salmon Tartinettes

Jody Williams, the inventive chef behind N.Y.C.’s ultra-charming French restaurant Buvette (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” she says. Get the recipe here.

Marcus Nilsson
<p>STEAMED EGGS</p>
pinterest
STEAMED EGGS

Believe it or not, Buvette's Williams uses an espresso machine to create her famous steamed eggs—“the fluffiest eggs imaginable,” according to Valentina Rice, author of Recipes of Many Kitchens ($22; manykitchens.com), which features the chef's inventive trick. Get the recipe here. 

Valentina Rice
<p>SPRING THAW SMOOTHIE</p>
pinterest
SPRING THAW SMOOTHIE

Anyone who blends their breakfast knows that, generally, the greener your concoction is, the better. This collard green-based creation by smoothie delivery subscription service GreenBlender features ginger and mint—great for easing digestion—and hemp, which packs essential amino acids and fiber that'll keep you full for hours. All in all, the perfect way to jumpstart your day. Get the recipe here. 

Courtesy GreenBlender
<p>Scrambled Egg Breakfast Muffins</p>
pinterest
Scrambled Egg Breakfast Muffins

Ready for an adorable brunch recipe? Food and health expert Elizabeth Peyton-Jones created these perfectly portable egg "muffins" with spinach and tomatoes that taste just as good cold. Get the recipe here.

Yuki Sugiura
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Maja Smend

Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats

Nutrition coach and self-taught chef Joe Wicks, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach) claims carbs are essential for kick-starting muscle recovery—especially following a morning sweat session. His personal favorite recipe? These banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before if you're tight on time. Get the full breakdown here.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Marcus Nilsson

Avocado and Smoked Salmon Tartinettes

Jody Williams, the inventive chef behind N.Y.C.’s ultra-charming French restaurant Buvette (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” she says. Get the recipe here.

3 of 5 Valentina Rice

STEAMED EGGS

Believe it or not, Buvette's Williams uses an espresso machine to create her famous steamed eggs—“the fluffiest eggs imaginable,” according to Valentina Rice, author of Recipes of Many Kitchens ($22; manykitchens.com), which features the chef's inventive trick. Get the recipe here. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy GreenBlender

SPRING THAW SMOOTHIE

Anyone who blends their breakfast knows that, generally, the greener your concoction is, the better. This collard green-based creation by smoothie delivery subscription service GreenBlender features ginger and mint—great for easing digestion—and hemp, which packs essential amino acids and fiber that'll keep you full for hours. All in all, the perfect way to jumpstart your day. Get the recipe here. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Yuki Sugiura

Scrambled Egg Breakfast Muffins

Ready for an adorable brunch recipe? Food and health expert Elizabeth Peyton-Jones created these perfectly portable egg "muffins" with spinach and tomatoes that taste just as good cold. Get the recipe here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!