10 Drinks to Sip While You Wait for the Presidential Election Results

If there were ever a time to go up on a Tuesday, suffice it to say that today, Nov. 8, aka Election Day, is as good as any. Although more than 43 million Americans have already cast early ballots, the country will wait with bated breath for the 45th president to be announced later tonight—though if past elections have set any precedent, we could be in for a long evening.

And while we can only fathom a guess as to what Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be imbibing at their respective election night parties, which will both be held in N.Y.C., we’ll be calming our nerves with a cold one while we wait for the results to roll in. Whether you’re hosting a get-together with friends or want to commemorate the end of this exhausting election with a stiff nightcap, read on to see our recommended pours. Bottoms up.

