Celebrate Memorial Day Anywhere with These 5 On-the-Go Refreshments

How will you spend your Memorial Day? Sunning yourself on the beach with a few pals? Picnicking in a park with the family? Packing up a tent for an evening under the stars? Wherever this long weekend takes you, you’ll likely require refreshments. Unfortunately, wine glasses don’t pack well, and recreating a Bloody Mary on the beach is bound to get a little sandy. Instead, consider a canned or bottled beverage made for traveling—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite on-the-go drinks below. Cheers!