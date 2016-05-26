Celebrate Memorial Day Anywhere with These 5 On-the-Go Refreshments

May 26, 2016

How will you spend your Memorial Day? Sunning yourself on the beach with a few pals? Picnicking in a park with the family? Packing up a tent for an evening under the stars? Wherever this long weekend takes you, you’ll likely require refreshments. Unfortunately, wine glasses don’t pack well, and recreating a Bloody Mary on the beach is bound to get a little sandy. Instead, consider a canned or bottled beverage made for traveling—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite on-the-go drinks below. Cheers!

Sofia Mini

These adorable pink cans contain sparkling Blanc de Blancs, a fresh, fruity white wine from Francis Ford Coppola Winery. The stylish product (which also comes with a straw for easy sipping) was named after Coppola’s talented daughter, a screenwriter, director, and producer whom you may have heard of... 

$18 for 4 cans; melandrose.com

Fugu Bloody Mary

In the mood for brunch on the beach? Don’t forget to bring along Ballast Point’s piquant canned Bloody Mary made with Fugu vodka, ripe tomatoes, and plenty of spice. Pack some thinly sliced celery for garnish, if you’re feeling fancy.

$17 for 4 cans; bevmo.com

Austin Cocktails

These naturally low calorie cocktails, which are made with premium spirits and organic agave nectar, come in a variety of flavors, including Cucumber Vodka Mojito and Bergamot Orange Margarita. Pour into chic paper cups and enjoy.

$16; bevmo.com

Underwood Rosé Wine

Canned. Rosé. The future is now, people. With tasting notes of strawberry, watermelon, and peach, Underwood Rosé is an ideal summer sipper, and boasts excellent packaging, to boot.

$28 for 4 cans; shop.unionwinecompany.com

Downeast Cider

Not in the mood for wine or liquor? Try a hard cider, like the Original Blend from Downeast Cider House. This bubbly canned beverage is made with a variety of pressed apples, which yield the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

$9 for 4 cans; anconaswine.com

