5 Lunchbox Recipes That Aren't Sandwiches

Peas and Crayons
Sydney Mondry
Aug 19, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Whether you’re getting to ready to send the kiddos back to school, return to the classroom yourself, or are just trying to elevate your desk lunch game, now is the perfect time to peruse the web for brown-bag inspiration. We love a classic PB&J, egg salad, or turkey-and-Swiss, but why not think outside of the lunchbox? According to Pinterest, there has been a 375 percent year-over -year increase in activity surrounding sandwich alternatives. In light of this trend, we’ve scoured the internet for a few delicious and easy non-sandwich lunch recipes (think: salad jars and savory muffins). Check them out below.

1 of 5 Family Fresh Meals

Healthy Avocado Chicken Salad

Serve Family Fresh Meals’s tasty chicken salad (which is lower in fat thanks to Greek yogurt) with crackers, in a lettuce wrap, or stuffed into a pita pocket. Get the recipe here.

2 of 5 Pocket Change Gourmet

Taco Salad in a Jar

The only downside of eating tacos is the mess. The solution? Layer your favorite toppings in jar, like Pocket Change Gourmet. Get the recipe here.

3 of 5 The Weary Chef

Turkey and Cheese “Sushi” Sandwich

Yes, this recipe has sandwich in the name, but it’s far from your typical bread-meat-bread situation. The Weary Chef has found a way to make eating classic lunchtime ingredients a lot more fun. Get the recipe here.

4 of 5 Where Your Treasure Is

Spaghetti Pie Muffins

Turn delicious, belly-warming spaghetti into a portable treat with this crafty recipe from Where Your Treasure Is. We love the way the cheese gets nice and crispy. Get the recipe here.

5 of 5 Peas and Crayons

Bell Pepper Pizzas

Remember when people were claiming that pizza is a vegetable? Well these handheld bell pepper pizzas from Peas and Crayons are actually vegetables, and we can’t wait to add them to our weekly lunch lineup. Get the recipe here.

