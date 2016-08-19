5 Lunchbox Recipes That Aren't Sandwiches

Whether you’re getting to ready to send the kiddos back to school, return to the classroom yourself, or are just trying to elevate your desk lunch game, now is the perfect time to peruse the web for brown-bag inspiration. We love a classic PB&J, egg salad, or turkey-and-Swiss, but why not think outside of the lunchbox? According to Pinterest, there has been a 375 percent year-over -year increase in activity surrounding sandwich alternatives. In light of this trend, we’ve scoured the internet for a few delicious and easy non-sandwich lunch recipes (think: salad jars and savory muffins). Check them out below.

