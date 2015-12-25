Piecaken, Wonuts, and 5 Other Hybrid Holiday Desserts Trending on Pinterest

Claire Stern
Dec 25, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Why have one dessert when you can have two? According to Pinterest, that's the culinary motto of this holiday season. Hybrid creations including piecaken (pie + cake), wonuts (waffles + donuts), and duffins (donuts + muffins) have quickly become some of the most-pinned dishes across the social media platform, forcing Pinners everywhere to contemplate forgoing their tried and true family recipes for ones that serve up some serious baking inspiration. Below, we rounded up seven of the most thought-provoking combinations, for your ogling pleasure.

PIZOOKIE

What it is: Pie + Cookie

Why it's great: What could be better than pie? One that moonlights as a Nutella-stuffed chocolate chip cookie, of course. Crispy on the outside and perfectly gooey on the inside, this slice of heaven is so richly satisfying, you won't need more than one (but you'll be tempted—trust us). Click here for the recipe.

EGGNOG CHEESECAKE

What it is: Eggnog + Cheesecake

Why it's great: Served as individual portions topped with a dollop of whipped cream and drizzled with nutmeg, this genius hybrid combines everyone's favorite winter beverage and dessert, rendering it the perfect holiday party snack. Head to Baked by Rachel for the recipe.

PIECAKEN

What it is: Pie + Cake

Why it's great: Fresh fruit, sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake. Need we say more? Click here for the recipe

Wonut

What it is: Waffle + Donut

Why it's great: The Internet spun into a collective tizzy when it learned of this new pastry mashup. And if you love donuts—or waffles for that matter—this glazed two-in-one delivers. Click here for the recipe.

DUFFIN

What it is: Donut + Muffin

Why it's great: Everyone knows the best part of a muffin is the billowy top, and this recipe makes it even more desirable by coating it in a sweet doughnut glaze. Click here for the recipe. 

APPLE SNICKERS SALAD

What it is: Apples + Snickers

Why it's great: Because it tastes like one giant caramel apple bathed in cream, without that pesky stick. Click here for the recipe.

Pumpkin Streusel Cheesecake Bars

What it is: Pumpkin Streusel + Cheesecake

Why it's great: If you're a fan of pumpkin and cheesecake, these ultra-decadent bars will fast become your new go-to. The crumbly streusel topping is an added plus. Click here for the recipe.

