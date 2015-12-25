Piecaken, Wonuts, and 5 Other Hybrid Holiday Desserts Trending on Pinterest

Why have one dessert when you can have two? According to Pinterest, that's the culinary motto of this holiday season. Hybrid creations including piecaken (pie + cake), wonuts (waffles + donuts), and duffins (donuts + muffins) have quickly become some of the most-pinned dishes across the social media platform, forcing Pinners everywhere to contemplate forgoing their tried and true family recipes for ones that serve up some serious baking inspiration. Below, we rounded up seven of the most thought-provoking combinations, for your ogling pleasure.