3 Ingredients You Need to Make One Amazing Summer Cocktail

With temperatures hovering in the low 90s, there is no better way to end the day than with a cold, refreshing cocktail. But the thought of wrangling a bunch of ingredients and following a step-by-step process for some fancy beverage is more than our sweaty bods can handle. Thankfully, we discovered the “Yup, I’ll Have Another” cocktail, a perfect summer sipper made with only three ingredients.

The cocktail was created by Kristi Dukoff, bar manager at renowned Providence, R.I.-based restaurant Gracie’s. “This is the type of drink that is true to its name—light, crisp, refreshing, and vibrant,” says Dukoff. “It makes it so easy to have more than one!” Read on below for the recipe.

Yup, I’ll Have Another

Ingredients

2 oz Crop Harvest Earth Meyer Lemon Vodka ($29; elephantwine.com)

¾ oz Giffard Pamplemousse Liqueur ($33; budgetbottle.com)

¾ oz lemon juice

Directions

1. Shake all ingredients together.

2. Strain in coupe glass.

3. Optional: fuchsia flower for garnish.

