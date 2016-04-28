Your Brunch Cocktail Is Missing This Secret Ingredient...

Mimosas will never go out of style, but it wouldn’t hurt to switch up your brunch beverage from time to time. This summer, we have our eye on the Champagne Sangria from Santa Monica, Calif.-based restaurant Ox & Son. “My family makes an amazing white sangria that is very popular with our friends and family throughout the summer. I always liked adding a little soda water to it to liven it up with a little sparkle,” says beverage director Tyler Ott. “When I came to Ox & Son, I knew I wanted to do a play on this drink, but the key was to find a way to do it without having to let it sit overnight for the flavors to meld together.”

The secret? Homemade grenadine. “Made from pomegranate juice, pomegranate molasses, and orange blossom water, this fragrant and flavorful syrup was the perfect way to instill a bright, tropical flavor into Champagne without having to let it age.” Read on for the recipe.

Champagne Sangria

Ingredients

1 oz homemade grenadine (recipe below)

½ oz lemon juice

Champagne to fill

Seasonal fruit and lemon and lime twists, for garnish

Homemade grenadine

2 cups pomegranate juice

2 cups sugar

2 oz pomegranate molasses ($7; gourmetfoodworld.com)

1 tsp orange blossom water ($5; igourmet.com)

Directions

1. To make the grenadine: Add pomegranate juice to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Add pomegranate molasses, orange blossom water, and sugar to heated juice, stirring regularly until dissolved

2. To assemble the cocktail: Add lemon and grenadine to a Champagne flute. Next, add Champagne slowly, stirring gently. Stir until color is an even pink. Garnish with lemon and lime twists and fresh strawberries, blueberries, or other seasonal fruit.