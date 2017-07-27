What to Eat at Outside Lands Music Festival

Cameron Neilson
Courtney Higgs
Jul 27, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The Bay Area's famed Outside Lands music festival returns for its 10th anniversary next month, and this year they're upping the ante by bringing San Francisco restaurateur Anna Weinberg on board to curate the food. That's right—this music festival will offer a culinary experience expertly crafted by an ultimate foodie! So while you jam out to Metallica, The Who, SolangeLorde and the 66 other acts slated to perform, you can enjoy some of The Bay's most sought after eats from Marlowe to Guittard Chocolate

RELATED: Best Festival Shoes Under $100

78 restaurants, over 40 wineries and 28 breweries will make up 8 bountiful food and drink destinations where festival-goers can get their fill of the area's finest cuisine. Below, Weinberg shares what she's most excited to snack on. Caution: the following content may cause ravenous hunger!

Watch: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

 

1 of 5 Eric Wolfinger

Marlowe's Marlowe Burger

"I may be biased, but Jenn Puccio is a mastermind when it comes to the Marlowe Burger. It's perfectly juicy, every single time. And you can't beat the topping combo: caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish aïoli and, of course, bacon." 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Cameron Neilson

Rich Table's Porcini Doughnuts

"Believe the hype! Rich Table's perfect savory golden puffs are crisp on the outside, light and airy on the inside, and a true match made in heaven for the side of gooey raclette cheese that comes with them for dipping. Always dip!"

3 of 5 Eric Wolfinger

Tartine Manufactory's Morning Buns 

"Imagine if a croissant and french toast had a baby, then you rolled that baby in cinnamon, sugar, and orange zest- that's Tartine's Morning Bun. They sell out at the bakery almost every day, so it's a real treat to be able to get them at Outside Lands. Bonus points if you can get one while it's still warm!"

Advertisement
4 of 5 Aubrie Pick

Tacolicious' Baja-style Fish Tacos

"These are my idea of the quintessential fish taco. Fresh, locally-caught cod in a crunchy beer batter topped with shredded cabbage, homemade cumin-lime crema and a squeeze of lime, served on a good, quality tortilla. What more could you ask for?"

Advertisement
5 of 5 Cameron Neilson

Guittard Chocolate's Liquid Chocolate Bars

"Guittard has converted a shipping container into an interactive chocolate workroom where people can learn about the chocolate-making process, and selling the end product in melted form. You can choose from a variety of different toppings to dress any cup of their warm, liquid chocolate... it's heaven!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!