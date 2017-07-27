What to Eat at Outside Lands Music Festival

The Bay Area's famed Outside Lands music festival returns for its 10th anniversary next month, and this year they're upping the ante by bringing San Francisco restaurateur Anna Weinberg on board to curate the food. That's right—this music festival will offer a culinary experience expertly crafted by an ultimate foodie! So while you jam out to Metallica, The Who, Solange, Lorde and the 66 other acts slated to perform, you can enjoy some of The Bay's most sought after eats from Marlowe to Guittard Chocolate.

78 restaurants, over 40 wineries and 28 breweries will make up 8 bountiful food and drink destinations where festival-goers can get their fill of the area's finest cuisine. Below, Weinberg shares what she's most excited to snack on. Caution: the following content may cause ravenous hunger!

