Behold: Everything Celebs Will Be Eating at the Oscars After-Party (Including 400 Pizzas and Thousands of Bonbons)

This Sunday, the cream of the Hollywood crop will descend on Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the 90th annual Academy Awards. They will give teary-eyed speeches, they will brave disappointing losses, they will show off their beautiful dresses and tuxes, and then they will eat. A lot. The official post-Oscars celebration is, of course, the Governors Ball, and this year it will play host to 1,500 guests. Hungry ones. And just like the last 20-plus years, chef Wolfgang Puck is poised and ready to feed them.
Among the highlights of the now-legendary party are a 2,600 pound sculpted ice raw bar, 7,500 shrimp, 200 pounds of Brussels sprouts, 20 gallons of house-made gelato, and 1,000 individual plated desserts—and that's just the beginning. Scroll through for a full breakdown of the menu.
- 300 lbs Miyazaki wagyu beef
- 6,500 pieces wood-fired Oscar-shaped flat bread
- 350 lbs Atlantic bigeye tuna
- 20 lbs wild-caught yellowtail
- 15 kg caviar
- 7,500 shrimp
- 250 Maine lobster
- 800 stone crab claws
- 30 gal house-made cocktail sauce
- 50 whole yellowtail snapper
- 100 lbs scallops
- 450 lbs house-smoked salmon
- 500 whole black bass
- 300 lbs eggplant
- 400 homemade pizzas
- 1,000 hibiscus flowers
- 100 lbs Snake River Farms beef
- 125 lbs aged Vermont cheddar cheese
- 100 lbs five-year aged white cheddar
- 1,500 Yukon gold potatoes
- 35 lbs winter black truffles from Burgundy
- 1,000 lbs Pasturebird chicken
- 3,500 pieces house-made seeded lavash flatbread
- 2,375 house-made pretzel bites
- 3,500 Fleur de Sel breadsticks
- 6,000 mini brioche buns
- 4,500 hand-made agnolotti ravioli
- 200 lbs Brussels sprouts
- 200 lbs cavatappi pasta
- 15,000 hand-made vegan campanelle
- 200 lbs asparagus
- 200 lbs white asparagus
- 350 florets cauliflower
- 3,000 multi-color baby beets
- 800 pieces passion fruit marshmallow rocher
- 1000 house-made chocolate bonbons
- 30 kg Callebaut Ruby chocolate
- 15 large sheets housemade chocolate bark
- 20 gal housemade gelato
- 12 gal seasonal sorbets
- 1,050 handmade waffle cones
- 5 gal homemade hot fudge
- 2,550 cocktail-flavored macarons
- 2,000 assorted cookies
- 1 ton of 70 percent Fleur de Cao Cacao Barry
- 30 lbs edible gold dust
- 100,000 pieces dark chocolate couverture pistoles
- 7,170 chocolate Oscars
- 10 gal housemade kombucha
- 2,400 bottles Francis Ford Coppola wine
- 1,500 bottles Piper-Heidsieck champagne
Bon appetit, indeed.