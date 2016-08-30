The Most Instagrammable Tomato Galette Recipe

Searching for a way to make the most of those gorgeous heirloom tomatoes? Look no further than Alicia Walter’s stunning Ovenless Cherry Tomato Galette. Walters, the chef of cozy N.Y.C. bakery Once Upon a Tart, uses a Dutch oven to achieve a perfectly flaky crust and deliciously charred bottom. “Cooking in a Dutch oven not only seems like a more conservative use of energy, but you also avoid turning your oven on to 500°F in the end-of-summer heat, when all you want is something quick and easy,” says Walter.

Serve it as is, or “with fresh mozzarella torn over it and a shower of fresh basil, shiso, and perilla,” Walter suggests. “It's not a meal without a quick glug of extra virgin olive oil and a generous pinch of flaky sea salt.” Try whipping up the recipe below this weekend, or prepare it for a backyard Labor Day soirée—we guarantee it’ll be the star of the party.

Ovenless Cherry Tomato Galette

Makes one 6-inch galette

Ingredients

Pâte Brisée (shortcrust pastry)

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup semolina flour (optional)

1 tsp salt

1 cup butter, cubed

1/4 to 1/2 cup cup ice water

Galette Filling

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil, shiso, or mint leaves

Maldon sea salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1. To make the pâte brisée: Place flours and salt in a food processor. Pulse to mix. Add butter. Pulse just until butter is cut into small bits and all flour has found a bit of butter to attach to.

2. Add water bit by bit and pulse just until dough comes together. It is better to use too little water than too much water.

3. Dump dough onto the countertop and press until it comes together in a flat, even disk.

4. Wrap in plastic and chill for at least 30 minutes.

5. Lightly flour work surface and place dough disk on it. Using quick movements, start rolling from the center of the dough and push the pin forwards, then towards you. Turn the dough a quarter turn and roll the pin forwards and towards you again. Repeat for the intermediate compass points.

6. To assemble the galette: Place bottom of a 7-inch tart pan on top of dough. Use the bottom of the tart pan as a guide to cut a circle that is 1 inch in diameter larger than the bottom of the tart pan. Line the tart pan with a circle of parchment paper.

7. Smear mustard in a 5 1/2-inch circle in the center of the dough. Add cheese on top of the mustard. Place 2/3 of the tomatoes whole and the rest cut in half on top of the cheese.

8. Fold approximately 1 inch of the outside portion of dough over the filling, leaving a hole in the middle, working around the outside of the galette until there is a border. Brush the galette with egg wash and place in the refrigerator to chill for ten minutes.

9. Meanwhile, place three inverted tart pans or mason jar lids in the bottom of the Dutch oven. You want to create a shelf for the tart pan to rest on. Heat the bottom of the Dutch oven over medium high heat. Place a lid on top of the Dutch oven to keep the heat inside. Place the actual lid for the Dutch oven on top of another burner on high heat. The Dutch oven and lid will get very hot. Be very careful!

10. After 10 minutes, test the heat of the Dutch oven by pouring 1/2 tsp of water into the bottom of it. The water should evaporate in 5 seconds.

11. Carefully place the tart pan with the galette on top of the “shelf” in the Dutch oven. Use grill mitts to place the lid on top of the pan. Set the timer for 18 minutes. Do not lift lid to check on galette.

12. At 18 minutes, remove the lid from the pan. Carefully lift the tart pan from the inside of the Dutch oven. Place the pan on top of a small bowl to pop out the removable bottom. Use a spatula to remove the galette to a small plate. Top the galette with Maldon salt, torn herbs, and olive oil.