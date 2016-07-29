N.Y.C. Now Has a Museum Dedicated to Ice Cream

Today, July 29, the Museum of Ice Cream will open its doors to the public for a month-long exhibit dedicated to everyone's favorite frozen treat. The brainchild of "ice cream obsessed designers, artists, and friends," as they call themselves, is basically an Instagram dreamscape, with photogenic installations around every corner.

Upon entering, guests are treated to the "Scoop of the Week," which features ice cream from beloved N.Y. shops like OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Black Tap, and Chinatown Ice Cream Factory. Once inside, visitors have the opportunity to indulge in a delicious concoction created by food futurist Dr. Irwin Adam, experience the magical effects of a tastebud-altering candy, and dive into a 3-foot pool of sprinkles, amongst other Instagrammable activities. (In case you're wondering, the sprinkles are actually made of plastic, so you don't have to worry about soggy nonpareils getting caught in your pants pockets).

Today's ice cream surprise from our ice-cream genius @irwinadam - let the opening night festivities begin! #museumoficecream #icecream #MOIC #SCOOP A photo posted by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 28, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

Sprinkle heaven and we're not mad about it @ericagannett #museumoficecream #icecream #MOIC A video posted by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 28, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

RELATED: 5 Amazing Mail-Order Ice Creams, for When It's Too Hot to Leave the House

Tickets for the the pop-up, which is located at 100 Gansevoort Street in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District and will run through Aug. 31, have (unsurprisingly) already sold out, but fear not: The museum will be open to all, today only, on a first-come, first-served basis, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.