How Pineapple Skins Can Help Make Your Cocktail Even More Delicious

On Monday, April 25, culinary powerhouses Danny Meyer (the man behind Shake Shack, Maialino, and more), award-winning chef Anita Lo of Annisa, and Eamon Rockey and Bryce Shuman of Michelin-starred Betony will come together to lead the 2016 Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event in N.Y.C. Proceeds from the annual tasting event, which will feature dishes and drinks from popular eateries like Lilia, Oiji, and Aquavit, benefit No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in America.

Eamon Rockey, Betony’s general manager and the event’s cocktail chair, created a signature beverage dubbed “Tigrita” in honor of this year’s soirée. “The Tigrita was named for and developed in collaboration with Diego Livera, one of Betony’s longest-standing team members,” says Rockey. “His nickname is Tiger and he also contributed his recipe for a Mexican home brew called Tepache, which is made from fermented pineapple skins and piloncillo, a raw Mexican sugar.” Head to Betony for one of these vodka-based libations (a portion of the drink's proceeds go back to Taste of The Nation leading up to the event), or try making one for yourself using the recipe below.

RELATED: Explore the Savory Side of Rhubarb with This Fresh, Easy Salad

Tigrita

Ingredients

1 oz vodka (Rockey prefers Elyx, $25; wineanthology.com)

1 ⅔ oz Tepache

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

Splash of beer, pale ale, or lager

For the Tepache

2 pineapples

7 oz piloncillo sugar ($29; walmart.com)

4 liters water

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows You How to Plan a Relaxed, Elegant Brunch for Mother's Day

Directions

1. To make Tepache: Peel pineapples, and combine the skins with the sugar and water. Cover container with cheesecloth and store in a cool place. Let fermentation commence and allow to rest for two days. Then strain and chill. (Note: More piloncillo may be added to achieve a higher level of sweetness, or left to ferment longer for a higher level of alcohol.)

2. To assemble the cocktail: Combine liquid ingredients in a copper pineapple ($35; fab.com). Add cubed ice and a splash of beer to fill. Finish with crushed ice.