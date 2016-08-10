5 No-Cook Recipes to Beat August Heat

With simmering stews, roasted root veggies, and baked apple desserts right around the corner, we’re doing our best to soak up the last few weeks of fresh summer produce. (PSA: heirloom tomatoes are finally here, and we may or may not be taking them straight to the face…) Whether you’re in need of a weeknight dinner, or an easy, breezy dish for entertaining, our friends at Food & Wine have created five simple, no-cook recipes that let warm-weather ingredients shine, and ensure that you won’t have to suffer the wrath of turning on your oven in August. Read on below for all the details.