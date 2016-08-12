This Weekend, Put Your Berries to Good Use with a Tasty No-Bake Pie

So you’ve reached the end of the week, and the berries you purchased at last weekend’s farmers’ market are just about past their prime. Sure, you could avoid wastefulness by heaping them on top of your a.m. bowl of yogurt, or popping the whole lot into your mouth during a Netflix binge (just us?). Or, you could bake them into a delicious pastry—specifically, the Fresh Three Berry Pie from popular N.Y.C. restaurant Bubby’s.

Bubby’s chef Ron Silver combines blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries in a homemade chocolate crust for a tasty, no-bake treat. The chocolate balances the sweetness of the berries, and is an unexpected departure from classic crust—bring it to a weekend get-together, or just keep the whole thing to yourself. We won’t judge. Read on below for the recipe.

Fresh Three Berry Pie

Makes: One 9” pie

Ingredients

1 9” chocolate crumb crust, recipe below

2 cups blueberries, sorted and cleaned

1 cup raspberries, sorted and cleaned

1 cup blackberries, sorted and cleaned

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp water + 2 tbsp cornstarch

1/2 cup sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Chocolate Crumb Crust

3 oz bittersweet chocolate, fine shavings (shavings can be made by hand-grating the chocolate or by milling it in a food processor)

2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs (Oreos or comparable)

3 tbsp hot melted butter

Pinch of salt (optional)

Directions

To make the crust:

1. Place chocolate cookie crumbs and bittersweet chocolate shavings in a bowl together and pour hot butter over it. The hot butter will melt the chocolate into the chocolate crumbs. Stir well and then press this mixture into a 9” pie tin with your fingers, striving to make the distribution and thickness of the crumb crust about 1/8-inch and as even as possible. Pro tip: If you’re using an aluminum tin and you have a spare, press another pie tin on top of crumb crust put pressure on the top tin to make the crumbs more compact.

2. Refrigerate it. (Do not bake this crust.) Cover crust with plastic wrap after it has had a chance to set up.

To make the pie:

1. Combine sorted berries and place 3 cups of the sorted berries in a mixing bowl and set aside. Place the remaining 1 cup of berries in a saucepan with 1/2 cup water and bring to boil. Simmer 3-4 minutes.

2. In a separate bowl, mix cornstarch and 2 tbsp water until smooth. Add the cornstarch slurry, sugar, and lemon juice to the bubbling berry sauce and whisk until the starchy cloudiness disappears and sauce thickens to a shiny blue-black, about 1 minute. Pour the hot sauce over the fresh berries in bowl and stir gently until all berries are coated.

3. Pour berries into pre-made cookie crumb crust and let the pie set up for 2 hours at room temperature. Lasts 2 days at room temperature but is best the day it’s made.