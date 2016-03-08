As far as we're concerned, the weekends are for three things: sleeping, catching up on TV, and sipping Bloody Marys. That sacred concoction of tomato juice, hot sauce, and vodka is what turns an ordinary breakfast with friends into a celebratory event—plus, it's an excellent hangover cure. In that spirit, we've created a list of the most beloved Bloody Marys in N.Y.C. (Pro tip: copy these spots into your iPhone notes so you're ready to go come Sunday morning. You can thank us later.)