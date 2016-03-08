Where to Get the Best Bloody Marys in New York

As far as we're concerned, the weekends are for three things: sleeping, catching up on TV, and sipping Bloody Marys. That sacred concoction of tomato juice, hot sauce, and vodka is what turns an ordinary breakfast with friends into a celebratory event—plus, it's an excellent hangover cure. In that spirit, we've created a list of the most beloved Bloody Marys in N.Y.C. (Pro tip: copy these spots into your iPhone notes so you're ready to go come Sunday morning. You can thank us later.)

 

Estela

Popular Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Estela serves a unique Bloody Mary infused with fish sauce and homemade hot sauce. Enjoy it alongside oysters with yuzu kosho mignonette, or an omelette with caviar and creme fraiche.

47 East Houston Street; estelanyc.com

Bar Sardine

Bar Sardine, a chic gastropub located in the West Village, is known for its Green (Bay) Bloody Mary, which is made with tomatillo, cucumber, and house serrano hot sauce. Patrons can choose from classic or dill- or cilantro-infused vodka.

183 West 10th Street; barsardinenyc.com

Prune

The menu at famous East Village eatery Prune, helmed by celebrated chef Gabrielle Hamilton, boasts 12 different Bloody Marys, including the Southwest (made with Herradura Tequila Anejo, chipotle peppers, and lime) and the Green Lake, a classic Bloody Mary spiked with wasabi and served with a beef jerky swizzler.

54 East 1st Street; prunerestaurant.com

The Dutch

Made with chipotle, house pickles, chorizo, and rimmed with smoked paprika salt, the Bloody Mary at The Dutch (an N.Y.C institution) is tough to beat. If you're feeling up to it, pair it with the famous double cheddar burger, which is only served at brunch.

131 Sullivan Street; thedutchnyc.com

Saxon + Parole

For DIY Bloody Marys, head to Saxon + Parole (which has a multi-award winning beverage program), where they offer an impressive spread of sauces, toppings, and add-ins. A bruncher's dream come true.

316 Bowery; saxonandparole.com

The King Cole Bar

Located in the swanky St. Regis New York, The King Cole Bar serves up the Red Maria, which “plays to the Russian inspiration of the libation, highlighting the city’s most iconic flavors,” says bartender Bill Dante. (Don't feel like leaving the house? Get the recipe here.)

2 East 55th Street; stregisnewyork.com

