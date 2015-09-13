Chic Eats! 13 Restaurants to Try During #NYFW

Fashion Week can be exhausting, not to mention time-consuming. Even though the week-long sartorial bonanza has become synonymous with hectic work schedules and bumper-to-bumper traffic, it's important to find time to nourish yourself. So whether you're trying to squeeze in a quick bite between shows or are looking to indulge in a long, satisfyingly hearty meal, we're here to help with 13 restaurant suggestions, each located within a 10-minute walk of this season's most popular venues. Treat yourself below.