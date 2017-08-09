The Newest N.Y.C. Food Delivery Service You Need to Know About

New Yorkers are notoriously always on the go. After all, N.Y.C. is the "City That Never Sleeps," and that's exactly what chef and restaurateur Greg Grossman had in mind when he launched a brand new meal-delivery service last month. He, like so many people, knows that when life gets busy, one of the first things to be put on the back burner is food—and specifically healthy food—so that's how VYNE Life came to be.

VYNE aims to bring plant-based, healthier food options to its users, who can order meals a la carte starting at $7.95, or opt for a custom-made meal plan that adheres to any specific dietary restrictions. Every meal is conceived by a team of chefs, nutritionists, and medical advisors to offer a diverse menu of diet-specific options, including ones free of soy, dairy, and gluten.

Catering specifically to the hustle and bustle of N.Y.C., VYNE can be delivered anywhere in the city, whether it's your home, your office, or your gym, so it's perfect for anyone who's too busy to even think about what to eat, let alone cook something up themselves. Simply go on the website and place your order five days in advance—could it be any easier?

Some of VYNE's meal, snack, and dessert options include roasted pear-sorghum oatmeal, strawberry-rhubarb crepes, shiitake carnitas, pesto-sprouted lentil bowls, turmeric trail mix, and gluten-free pineapple upside-down cake.