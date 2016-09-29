15 Stars Who Love Drinking Coffee and Aren't Afraid to Show It

emrata/Instagram; selenagomez/Instagram
Claire Stern
Sep 29, 2016

Few things hit the spot quite like a good cup of coffee—and nobody knows this better than Hollywood's biggest stars. Between early morning call times, overnight flights, worldwide tours, and red carpet appearances, staying wide-eyed and lucid is crucial. In honor of National Coffee Day today, Sept. 29, we rounded up 15 photos of celebrities posing with their java drink of choice. Cheers, everyone.

1 of 15 aurenconrad/Instagram

LAUREN CONRAD

"Taking coffee orders and steaming at today's @thelittlemarket and @laurenconrad_com shoot. I've come a long way since my intern days..." joked the former Hills star in the caption to this Instagram. Lisa Love would be proud. 

2 of 15 americaferrera/Instagram

AMERICA FERRERA

Ferrera guzzled down a Venti Starbucks drink en route to the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, where she and Lena Dunham spoke passionately about their reasons for supporting Hillary Clinton

3 of 15 selenagomez/Instagram

SELENA GOMEZ

Let's call a spade a spade: Gomez makes drinking coffee look damn good. 

4 of 15 gigihadid/Instagram

GIGI HADID

"Pinky up for da cutest mini coffee cup," wrote Hadid in the caption to this pic. 

5 of 15 arielwinter/Instagram

ARIEL WINTER

The Modern Family actress professed her undying love for caffeine on set at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif. 

6 of 15 emmaroberts/Instagram

EMMA ROBERTS

Roberts struck a pose with her latte at Café Kitsuné in Paris. "Best part of the day," she wrote in the caption.

7 of 15 itsashbenzo/Instagram

ASHLEY BENSON

The Pretty Little Liars actress loves her iced Starbucks drink so much, she 'grammed it thrice. 

8 of 15 jamesfrancotv/Instagram

JAMES FRANCO

The actor, producer, director, and jack-of-all-trades got his morning coffee with none other than Instagram star Marnie the Dog.

9 of 15 taylorswift/Instagram

TAYLOR SWIFT

"On the way to the airport at 7am, bright eyed and ready to take on the next adventure! .......nope," joked Swift in this early morning 'gram.

10 of 15 emrata/Instagram

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Ratajkowski's coffee joint of choice? N.Y.C. Italian café Sant Ambroeus

11 of 15 hilaryduff/Instagram

HILARY DUFF

Duff sipped from an Ellen DeGeneres Show mug before appearing on the talk show to discuss her starring role on TV Land's Younger.

12 of 15 georgiamayjagger/Instagram

GEORGIA MAY JAGGER

"World's smallest cappuccino," joked the British model in the caption to this Instagram, snapped in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park. 

13 of 15 lordemusic/Instagram

LORDE

The best thing about diner coffee? Free refills, natch. Lorde showed her appreciation in this 'gram snapped by Lena Dunham. 

14 of 15 karliekloss/Instagram

KARLIE KLOSS

The model clutched a diamond-encrusted cup of joe while on set with Swarovski. 

15 of 15 britneyspears/Instagram

BRITNEY SPEARS

The singer kicked off her morning in New York City with coffee in a mug emblazoned with the legendary Manhattan skyline. 

