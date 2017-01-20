Happy National Cheese Lover's Day, you dairy-loving darlings! In honor of your passion for all things buffalo, burrata, and Brie, we’ve compiled six dishes to help you celebrate like a true gourmand. Craving ooey-gooey mac and cheese or crispy chicken Parmesan? We have you covered. Click through for all of our favorite, deliciously cheesy recipes.

Four-Cheese Macaroni with Bacon (above)

This decadent take on a childhood favorite from Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard includes smoked Gouda, Havarti, aged cheddar, and … apple slices?! An exquisite winter dish you must try for yourself. Get the recipe here.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s Best #Foodstagrams