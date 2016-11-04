Celebrate National Candy Day with 13 Treats from the '90s You Can Order Right Now

Angie Knost/Alamy Stock Photo
Claire Stern
Nov 04, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

The '90s were a glorious time. Clarissa explained it all. Furbies were harder to get than a Mansur Gavriel bag. The question at the forefront of everyone's mind was, "When should I feed my Tamagotchi?" To put it plainly, things were simple. But the way we used to satisfy our sweet tooths was anything but. Warheads sent our taste buds on a one-way trip to Sour Town, U.S.A. Candy Cigarettes were capable of scaring the bejesus out of parents, if only for a second.

In honor of National Candy Day today, we decided to take a nostalgic look back at all of our favorite candies from the bygone era that are conveniently still available to purchase. Thank you, internet. 

1 of 13 Courtesy

FUN DIP

FUN DIP
2 of 13 Courtesy

Nik-L-Nip

Nik-L-Nip
3 of 13 Courtesy

POP ROCKS

POP ROCKS
4 of 13 Courtesy

CANDY BUTTONS

CANDY BUTTONS
5 of 13 Courtesy

BABY BOTTLE POP

BABY BOTTLE POP
6 of 13 Courtesy

PIXY STIX

PIXY STIX
7 of 13 Courtesy

WARHEADS

WARHEADS
8 of 13 Courtesy

SHARK BITES

SHARK BITES
9 of 13 Courtesy

AIRHEADS

AIRHEADS
10 of 13 Courtesy

BAZOOKA

BAZOOKA
11 of 13 Courtesy

CANDY CIGARETTES

CANDY CIGARETTES
12 of 13 Courtesy

CANDY NECKLACE

CANDY NECKLACE
13 of 13 Courtesy

PUSH POP

PUSH POP

