Happy National Brownie Day! Stock Up on These Gourmet Mixes Now

If you’re like us, you don’t need a made up holiday to remind you that you’re a lover of all things chocolatey. But you’re also not going to ignore a special occasion like National Brownie Day when it creeps up on you today. Here we’ve round up some of our favorite gourmet mixes that are worth whipping up for any event, all year long. Whether you’re the kind of gal who practices a gluten-free diet, loves combining cocoa with other flavors like peppermint and pumpkin, or are a chocolate purist, we found the perfect mix for you. Check 'em out below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Milk Chocolate-Chip Brownie Mix   

Everything from Cissé Trading Co. is Fair Trade certified, GMO-free, made using organic cocoa powder, and dangerously addictive.

Cisse Trading Co. $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Caramelized Peanut Brownie Mix

The thought of caramelized peanuts paired with fudgey cake just makes us weak in the knees.
Williams Sonoma $13 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Mix

Lena Kwak impressed her mentor Thomas Keller with her gluten-free bread formula years ago and it’s no surprise why. When it comes to her line of gluten-free mixes, flavor is never compromised.

Cup 4 Cup $8 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Peppermint Frosted Brownie Mix

Crushed candy canes sprinkled atop frosted brownie squares make a perfectly festive treat. They’ll be a surefire hit at your next holiday party whether it’s at home or at the office.
King Arthur Flour $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Triple Fudge Brownie Mix  

The most decadent of them all, these super moist cakes come out exactly as marketed.
Stonewall Kitchen $13 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtest

Cheesecake Swirl Pumpkin Spice Brownies

The founders behind the Brooklyn-based bake shop Baked teamed up with Sur La Table to create this insanely flavorful mix that’s part brownie, part pumpkin and part cheesecake. 

Sur La Table $12 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Organic Brownie Mix

Kids and moms alike will love the Miss Jones line of natural, organic baking mixes.

Miss Jones $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Best Ever Brownie Mix 

N.Y.C.-based catering company Spoon’s yummy mix comes packaged in an adorable metal tin that can be repurposed to "gift wrap" the baked brownies afterwards! 

Spoon NYC $14 SHOP NOW

