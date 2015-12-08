Happy National Brownie Day! Stock Up on These Gourmet Mixes Now

If you’re like us, you don’t need a made up holiday to remind you that you’re a lover of all things chocolatey. But you’re also not going to ignore a special occasion like National Brownie Day when it creeps up on you today. Here we’ve round up some of our favorite gourmet mixes that are worth whipping up for any event, all year long. Whether you’re the kind of gal who practices a gluten-free diet, loves combining cocoa with other flavors like peppermint and pumpkin, or are a chocolate purist, we found the perfect mix for you. Check 'em out below.