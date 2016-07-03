Why the Rosé Slushie Is Molly Sims's New Favorite Summer Drink

It's officially rosé season, folks. And when temps are high, nothing quite hits the spot like an ice cold glass of pink wine—preferably enjoyed while basking in the sun on an inflatable pool toy. But if you really want to take your summer water to the next level, take a cue from Molly Sims and blend it with ice. The model and burgeoning lifestyle guru recently posted her own recipe for rosé slushies on her site, and we couldn't be more down with her adult spin on the classic childhood treat. "It's literally heaven in a glass," she writes. Read on for the full how-to below.

Courtesy of mollysims.com

Rosé Slushie

Ingredients:

1 bottle of your favorite rosé

4 ounces of Belvoir Elderflower & Rosé Lemonade ($6; worldmarket.com)

Ice cubes

Lavender sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

1. Pour bottle of rosé into ice trays and let freeze overnight (or 8 hours).

2. Once frozen, add rosé cubes, lemonade, and a handful of regular ice cubes into a blender.

3. Blend until ice cubes are at your preferred consistency. I like mine a little icier!