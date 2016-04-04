How to Make Molly Sims's Favorite Breakfast Smoothie Bowl in Five Minutes Flat

With a burgeoning lifestyle site, still-robust modeling career, and two kids at home, it's safe to assume that model-actress Molly Sims is one busy woman. So when it comes to breakfast, the self-professed wellness obsessive prefers to keep things simple, yet healthy. With a trifecta of greens—kale, spinach, and avocado—combined with strawberries, bananas, and hemp milk, this creamy smoothie bowl has quickly become her new go-to.

"I've always been obsessed with smoothies, but most store-bought options are outrageously high in calories and added sweeteners," Sims tells InStyle. "That's why I love making my own bowls at home. A delicious, green-based serving is a great way to trick yourself (and, let's be honest, your kids!) into eating more veggies." This recipe, made exclusively for organic food startup Thrive Market, makes scheming in the kitchen easy. Try it out for yourself below.

RELATED: You'll Love this Tasty and Healthy Breakfast Smoothie Recipe from Kate Upton's Trainer

Courtesy Thrive Market

Green Smoothie Bowl

Yield Two servings

Active Time 5 minutes

Ingredients

For the Smoothie Bowl

1/2 ripe avocado

2 medium ripe bananas, fresh or frozen

1 cup frozen strawberries

2 large handfuls spinach

1 small handful kale, large stems removed

1 1/2 to 2 cups unsweetened hemp milk or coconut water

1 tbsp hemp seeds ($9/8 oz bag; thrivemarket.com)

RELATED: What #Fitspo Queen Hannah Bronfman Eats for Breakfast—and How to Make It at Home

For the Toppings

1 small handful blackberries

1 small handful blueberries

1 small handful goji berries ($20/18 oz bag; thrivemarket.com)

1 small handful sunflower seeds

1 small handful flax seeds ($4/15 oz bag; thrivemarket.com)

1 small handful sesame seeds

RELATED: Jumpstart Your Day with J.Lo's Favorite Breakfast Smoothie

Directions

1. Place all ingredients for the smoothie in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Divide smoothie between two bowls and decorate with desired toppings.