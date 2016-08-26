These Mojito Popsicles Are the Answer to Your End-of-Summer Woes

Sometimes, when the temps are high and the days are seemingly never-ending, nothing hits the spot quite like a mojito. And the traditional Cuban drink, which typically consists of rum, sugar, lime juice, soda, and mint, tastes even more refreshing in popsicle form. We asked Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen for her easy recipe, which will help you relish every last bit of summer while it's still upon us.

"Serving frozen desserts at an outdoor gathering is a great way to refresh your guests," she says. "Whip up a batch and watch their eyes light up when you tell them these aren't your average popsicles. The citrusy-sweet treat is sure to put a smile on everyone's face." Read on for the full breakdown. Cheers!

Mojito Pops

Ingredients

3/4 cup white sugar

2 1/2 cups water

5 sprigs of mint

1/2 cup freshly-squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup rum

Zest of 2 limes

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and water until the sugar dissolves.

2. Add the mint sprigs; stir until mixture comes to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes.

3. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand approximately 10 minutes.

4. Place a fine strainer over a large bowl and pour syrup mixture through (straining out the mint).

5. Add lime juice, rum, and lime zest to the strained syrup mixture and stir to combine.

6. Chill liquid completely, then pour into popsicle molds. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Enjoy!