These Matcha Tea Pops Are the Perfect Substitute for Your Morning Latte

Everyone's buzzing about matcha, the finely ground Japanese green tea powder—not least because of its gorgeous color. In case you're unfamiliar with the "It" ingredient's massive health benefits, it's loaded with antioxidants and has been proven to boost metabolism, too. What's more, it tastes perfectly creamy and sweet in latte form.

So really, it's the perfect filler for a popsicle. We asked registered dietitian and nutritionist Kara Lydon of The Foodie Dietitian for her go-to recipe, which calls for Greek yogurt as the base, honey to sweeten, and vanilla to "cut the bitterness and brighten the flavor," she says. Fire up your popsicle maker and read on for the full how-to.

Matcha Green Tea Latte Popsicles

Yields 6 popsicles

Ingredients

3 cups Greek yogurt

3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp matcha green tea powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Add matcha green tea powder and whisk together until smooth.

2. Fill popsicle molds with yogurt mixture and place in freezer for four hours, or until completely frozen.

3. When ready to serve, run popsicle molds under warm water to loosen the popsicles. Remove and serve immediately.