You Can Now Have a Martha Stewart-Approved Meal Delivered to Your Home Every Week

Martha Stewart—bestselling cookbook author, TV host, lifestyle expert, and all around lady boss—is getting in on the meal-kit delivery game. This week, Stewart announced the launch of her partnership with Marley Spoon, a Berlin-based meal-kit delivery service shipping seasonal ingredients and delicious recipes across three continents. The collaboration, officially dubbed Martha & Marley Spoon, allows home cooks to recreate recipes designed by Stewart and her team in 40 minutes or less.

“Our everyday lives demand better weeknight cooking solutions," says Stewart. "Families are busier than ever, and it is incredibly important that everyone has the ability to cook wholesome dinners that can maximize quality time together every night of the week." Martha & Marley Spoon delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients along with an accompanying recipe with "clear, easy-to-follow instructions so your meals are delicious, nutritious, and a pleasure to prepare,” Stewart adds.

Want in on the action? You can purchase a two-person box (ideal for two adults) or a family box (perfect for two adults and two children, with kid-friendly options) on the Marley Spoon website. Prices start at $48 for two meals for two people delivered weekly. As Stewart would say: “It’s a good thing.”