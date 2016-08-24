5 Essential Things Mario Batali Always Keeps in His Fridge

It's safe to say that Mario Batali knows food. The N.Y.C. superstar chef, who rocks orange crocs and a fiery red ponytail like no one else, is a full-fledged expert on Italian cooking and helms award-winning restaurants across the country, including Greenwich Village hotspot Babbo and the ever-expanding gourmet marketplace Eataly. So when we tapped him to create a menu of Roman dishes for our September issue, we had to ask what ingredients he always has on-hand (more specifically, in his fridge), in case impromptu guests arrive unannounced. Here, his five essentials. Take notes, people.