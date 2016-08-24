5 Essential Things Mario Batali Always Keeps in His Fridge

Aug 24, 2016

It's safe to say that Mario Batali knows food. The N.Y.C. superstar chef, who rocks orange crocs and a fiery red ponytail like no one else, is a full-fledged expert on Italian cooking and helms award-winning restaurants across the country, including Greenwich Village hotspot Babbo and the ever-expanding gourmet marketplace Eataly. So when we tapped him to create a menu of Roman dishes for our September issue, we had to ask what ingredients he always has on-hand (more specifically, in his fridge), in case impromptu guests arrive unannounced. Here, his five essentials. Take notes, people. 

CHILLED WHITE WINE

“You never know when a guest will stop by unexpectedly. Always have several bottles ready to go.”

SRIRACHA SAUCE

“It’s the ultimate condiment for sandwiches, vegetables, and everything else.”

PIZZA DOUGH

“In addition to pizza, you can use it to make exquisite cinnamon rolls.”

LAST NIGHT'S LEFTOVERS

“I always make a little bit more than I need… just in case.”

PARMIGIANO-REGGIANO

“The undisputed king of cheeses. Save the rinds in the freezer for soup.”

