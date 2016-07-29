5 Incredibly Mouthwatering Things We Want to Eat at Lollapalooza

Instagram (4)
Claire Stern
Jul 29, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

It's been a long time coming, but Lollapalooza is finally upon us. And the annual four-day music festival has already transformed Chicago's Grant Park into a veritable mass of denim cutoffs, flash tats, and fringe. In addition to the impressive lineup (Radiohead, Ellie Goulding, and LCD Soundsystem will all be taking the stage), we can't stop ogling over the insanely delicious food offerings on-site, curated by newly-minted Top Chef judge Graham Elliot. From artisan hotdogs to the requisite slice of deep dish pizza, here are the five dishes (of the whopping 35 options) we're really salivating over.

1 of 5 wowbao/Instagram

WOW BAO

Tender, moist, and served on a pillowy soft bun, these steamed open-faced bao sandwiches—offered with your choice of glazed pork belly, sriracha chicken, or Szechwan beef—are the perfect on-the-go meal.

Advertisement
2 of 5 loumalnatis/Instagram

Lou Malnati's

It wouldn't be a trip to Chi-Town without indulging in a slice of deep dish pizza. With its thin flaky crust, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a special sausage blend, Lou Malnati's is a top-tier pick

3 of 5 countybbq/Instagram

County Barbeque

Choose between traditional BBQ fare like smoked ribs or brisket, or this epic burger topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried onion ring, green tomato jam, and a sunny side up egg.

Advertisement
4 of 5 originalrainbow/Instagram

ORIGINAL RAINBOW CONE

Feast your eyes on this towering cone of rainbow goodness, topped with hefty scoops of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (translation: vanilla with cherry and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet. Then Instagram it, of course. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 franksndawgs/Instagram

Franks 'n Dawgs

These creative riffs on hotdogs, packed in buttery lobster rolls and loaded with everything from fried Brussels sprouts to truffle mac 'n' cheese, are a far cry from your average Chicago-style frank. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!