Celebrate National Waffle Day with These Lemon-Blueberry Beauties

Why wait until the weekend to make a mouthwatering plate of waffles when you can eat them today in honor of National Waffle Day? We suggest enjoying breakfast-for-dinner in the form of fluffy lemon-blueberry waffles with fresh honeyed whipped cream. The recipe, a staple of Lucky’s Café in Cleveland, comes from the new book America’s Best Breakfasts: Favorite Local Recipes from Coast to Coast ($17; amazon.com) by Lee Brian Schrager and Adeena Sussman. The collection features the charming back stories of and recipes from some of the hottest and most iconic diners and eateries across the country.

“We were turned on to Lucky’s Café by none other than our friend, superstar chef Michael Symon, who raved about the expertly made breakfasts,” write Schrager and Sussman. “For us, the clear winner was the light, airy lemon waffles topped with blueberries, sweetened cream, and a decadent lemon curd. While most curds are thickened on the stovetop, we loved chef-owner Heather Haviland’s method for baking the curd in the oven, freeing up your hands to get going with the other elements.” Try the tasty recipe below.

RELATED: How to Make Traditional Hamantaschen with a Deliciously Cheesy Twist

Lemon-Blueberry Waffles

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the Lemon Curd

1 14-oz can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

6 large egg yolks

1/4 tsp kosher salt

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

For the Blueberry Compote

3/4 cup sugar

3 cups fresh blueberries

Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon

For the Honeyed Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp honey

Pinch of kosher salt

For the Lemon Waffles

3½ cups all-purpose flour

4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1½ cups buttermilk, preferably higher-fat

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

8 tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Cooking spray

For Serving

4 tbsp (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted for serving

Fresh mint leaves and toasted sliced almonds for garnish

RELATED: Sweeten Up Spring’s Arrival with This Strawberry Tart Recipe

Directions

1. To make the lemon curd: Preheat the oven to 325°F. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, egg yolks, and salt on medium-high speed until incorporated, 1 minute. Reduce the speed to low, add the lemon juice, and beat until gradually incorporated. Pour the mixture into a 10-inch pie pan and bake until slightly thickened, 12 minutes. Place on a rack and cool completely. Press through a sieve into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.

2. To make the compote: In a small (1-qt) heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the sugar and 1/3 cup water to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until slightly thickened, 1 minute. Stir in the blueberries and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the berries begin to burst, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and zest.

3. To make the honeyed whipped cream: Chill the bowl of an electric stand mixer for 20 minutes. Fit the bowl with the whisk attachment and beat the cream, honey, and salt on low speed for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and whip until ribbons form, 2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium-high and whip until stiff peaks form, 30 seconds. Transfer to a serving bowl and set aside. Cover and chill until serving.

4. To make the waffles: Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the buttermilk, sugar, honey, eggs, and vanilla on low speed until blended, 1 minute. Add the butter, lemon juice, and zest and beat until combined, 1 minute. Replace the whisk with the paddle attachment, add the dry ingredients, and mix just until incorporated, 30 seconds.

RELATED: 7 Spring Recipes That Put the Season's Best Produce to Good Use

5. Preheat the waffle iron and coat lightly with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 cup of the batter into the waffle iron, spreading to evenly distribute the batter. Close the lid and bake according to the manufacturer’s instructions, until the waffle is lightly browned and crisp. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the finished waffles with the melted butter. Serve the waffles topped with the blueberry compote, honeyed whipped cream, and lemon curd. Garnish with mint.