This Cocktail Will Transport You Right to the Beach

One of the best parts of a beach vacation is having easy access to an array of tropical cocktails. These beverages are typically brightly hued, served in a large glass, and topped with a vibrant garnish. The only downside is that most of them are loaded with artificial syrups, which doesn’t bode well for the beach bod. Luckily, we found a recipe for one of these glorious summertime tipples that relies on fruit juices and a few dashes of bitters for its exotic flavor and bold color. And you can make it in your very own kitchen—no bartender in white linens required.

“The Mad Priest” was dreamed up my Matt Tocco, the beverage director at Nashville, Ten. spot Le Sel. “I was inspired by a green chartreuse swizzle made by Marco Dionysos at Smuggler’s Cove,” says Tocco. “It's one of the most delicious things I have ever had. Le Sel is a French restaurant, so we really wanted to put something on the menu that features chartreuse [an aromatic French liqueur] in an accessible way. We used Dionysos swizzle as inspiration and added other flavors to make it our own.” Try the recipe below!

The Mad Priest

Ingredients

1 1/4 oz chartreuse ($59; citywinecellar.com)

1 oz passion fruit juice

1 oz pineapple juice

3/4 oz lime juice

1/4 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram ($18; wineomart.com)

Garnish

Peychaud's Bitters ($6; kegworks.com)

Mint bouquet wrapped in lemon pigtail

Directions

Fill a Pilsner glass halfway with crushed ice, and pour the ingredients in, starting with the lime juice. Stir the ingredients for a few seconds, then top it with more crushed ice. Dash the Peychaud's on top a few times and add the garnish.