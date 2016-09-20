14 of Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Pantry Essentials for Healthy Eating

Sep 20, 2016

When it comes to eating habits among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there are clear divides, a point driven home most recently by Khloé Kardashian. “We all have such different eating habits that sometimes when we’re trying to choose a restaurant I wonder if we’re even related,” she wrote in a blog post titled “My Sisters Diets Are Cray.”

With such a large family to contend with, it’s no surprise preferences abound. One thing’s for sure—big sis Kourtney is the most health-focused one. “Kourt only eats organic food and has pretty much convinced herself that she is allergic to dairy and gluten, too,” Khloé adds. “I always feel like I need to lock my pantry before she comes over so she doesn’t yell at me for what’s in it, LOL.”

Jokes aside, it’s clear the 37-year-old mother-of-three is serious about maintaining a regimented diet for her and her family. In the past, she's extolled the virtues of her go-to miracle food, among other health-food obsessions. She shared her recent experience transitioning to a mostly gluten- and dairy-free household on her site, which she admitted can be a challenge with little ones around. To offset some of the difficulty, she’s managed to keep her pantry stocked with the tastiest healthy options available.

Scroll through for some of her and her three kids’ favorite picks. Hey, if she’s looking and feeling this good lately, we’ll have whatever she’s having!

1 of 14 courtesy

Arrowhead Mills Multigrain Pancake and Waffle Mix

$6
2 of 14 courtesy

Nutiva Organic Coconut Flour

$5
3 of 14 courtesy

KIND Healthy Grains, Maple Quinoa Clusters

$4
4 of 14 courtesy

Barbara's Bakery Puffins Cereal, Honey Rice

$4
5 of 14 courtesy

Food for Life Brown Rice Tortillas

$5
6 of 14 courtesy

Luke's Organic Multigrain & Seed Chips

$4
7 of 14

Brown Rice Snaps, Black Sesame with Organic Brown Rice

$4
8 of 14 courtesy

Peeled Snacks Organic Dried Fruit, Mango

$4
9 of 14 courtesy

Mary's Gone Crackers Organic Pretzels

$4
10 of 14 courtesy

Dr. Lucy's Gluten Free Thin Cookies

$4
11 of 14 courtesy

Clif Bar Kid Organic Zfruit

$5
12 of 14 courtesy

YumEarth Organics Gummy Bears

$5
13 of 14 courtesy

Torie & Howard Assorted Flavors Chewie Fruities

$3
14 of 14 courtesy

$3

