Stay Slim This Summer with These 2 Nutritionist-Approved Drink Recipes

As the days get hotter, it can be tempting to reach for a refreshing, sugary beverage like store-bought lemonade or soda. But, as we’ve been told many times now, sugar is the enemy—especially during bikini season. “Steer clear of sugar,” reiterates celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman. “Baked goods creep in during the summer. Homemade breads, freshly baked muffins, and chocolate chip cookies all make appearances too often on summer weekends.”

Instead, Glassman suggests getting your sweet fix through fruit: “Take advantage of summer produce and incorporate it in everything, from breakfast to dessert,” advises Glassman, who’s currently partnering with juicer company Juiceman. “Use your juicer to make post-workout drinks (no sugar added!), grill fruit for dessert, and add veggies to egg scrambles. Focus on what you can eat instead of what you should take away.” Below, Glassman gives us two recipes for delicious summer beverages that will help you stay on track.

“The Berry Orange Smoothie is loaded with antioxidants (which aid in disease-prevention) from the berries and the avocado. It’s also jam-packed with fiber and healthy fat, making it super-satisfying so you are less likely to not go overboard at your next meal,” she says. “The Savory Mojito Green Juice is also antioxidant-rich, thanks to the apple. Additionally, the lemon is cleansing, and cucumber is packed with silica, which helps bone growth.” Try them for yourself with the recipes below.

Berry Orange Smoothie

Courtesy

Ingredients

1 small blood orange

1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup almond milk, unsweetened

1/4 medium ripe avocado

1 tsp chia seeds

Directions

Juice the blood orange. Place juice and all other ingredients in a blender. Enjoy!

Savory Mojito Green Juice

Courtesy

Ingredients

1 handful fresh basil

10 mint sprigs

1 fuji apple

1/2 green apple

1 cucumber

Juice of 1/2 lime

Directions

Juice ingredients using a juicer of your choice. Sprinkle 1 tsp of flaxseeds on the top (optional) and enjoy!