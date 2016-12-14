Carbo-Load Like Kendall Jenner at Her Favorite Pasta Joints

For those who think models don't eat, Kendall Jenner would like to kindly set the record straight. The social media-savvy model, who has never been shy about proclaiming her fondness for cheeseburgers, recently took to her app to share the latest entry in her food diary: pasta, and lots of it.

Detailing her love for the classic Italian staple, Jenner confessed, “Seriously, there's nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti bolognese! And, when it comes to what type I order, I definitely don't discriminate, but anything with truffles is an added bonus.” The girl keeps up with carbs like we keep up with KUWTK.

