This Easy, Pea-sy Dish Is Perfect for a Busy Weeknight Dinner

Warm weeknight evenings call for a dish that is both easy and light, like a refreshing chilled soup. We love a good gazpacho as much as the next gal, but this week, we’re whipping up a verdant spring pea blend from Kat & Theo, an N.Y.C. joint serving seasonal New American fare. "For me, fresh peas are the ultimate sign of spring,” says executive chef Paras Shah. “This recipe is a lightened-up take on the old-school pea soup, which is often heavy and rich. The tangy addition of buttermilk really brightens the soup's color and flavor." Read below for the recipe.

Spring Pea Soup

Serves 12

Ingredients

2 qt frozen green English peas

1 qt vegetable stock

2 tbsp garlic, sliced thin

1 cup mint leaves

1/4 cup parsley leaves

Salt to taste

Butter to taste

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup crème fraîche

1/4 cup mascarpone

For Garnish

Homemade croutons (recipe below)

Ham chips (recipe below)

For the Croutons

4 slices good country bread, crusts removed and medium dice

4 tbsp olive oil

1 sprig thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Ham Chips

12 slices of ham (jamon serrano, iberico, or prosciutto), sliced thinly

Directions

1. To make the croutons: Toss all ingredients together and toast in a 350°F oven until golden brown.

2. To make the ham chips: Lay a silicone baking mat on a baking sheet, then lay the ham slices onto the sheet in one layer. Place another silicone baking mat on top of the ham. Bake in a 325°F oven. Check after 20 minutes to see if the ham has rendered its fat; if it’s the texture of crispy bacon, it’s done.

3. To make the soup: In a blender, blend the peas with the vegetable stock in batches to ensure proper consistency.

4. Pass through a chinois ($23; amazon.com). Return soup to blender and blend the mint and parsley leaves until very smooth. Then, pass through a chinois again.

5. Season with salt. Before serving, emulsify a small pat of butter into the soup, whisking vigorously. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, crème fraîche, and mascarpone, and dollop the mixture into the soup bowl to taste. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve.