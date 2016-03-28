Yes, Kale Cocktails Are a Thing

Kale, the king of the produce aisle, has taken on multiple forms since its rise to fame over the past few years, including salad, chips, smoothies, and juice. So it should come as no surprise that the leafy green is now being used as a cocktail ingredient. What is surprising is how delicious it tastes. Newly opened Williamsburg, Brooklyn, bar Belle Shoals is serving up a kale-infused drink dubbed “Devil’s Music,” and now you can make it, too.

“We wanted to capture the feeling of drinking outside in the garden on a hot summer day, so what could be more appropriate than the vegetal, grassy notes of a traditional tahona-style tequila, and a hand-crafted mezcal combined with ancho chiles and fresh kale?” says bartender James Palumbo. “When balanced with a little honey, it yields a drink that is spicy, refreshing, herbal… everything you want in your glass when the weather is warm!" Below, try making the recipe with fresh kale, or homemade kale juice, if you have a juicer at your disposal.

Devil's Music

Ingredients

¾ oz Roca Patrón Silver ($49; wineomart.com)

¾ oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven ($40; winewisegreenwich.com)

¾ oz Ancho Reyes Liqueur ($36; winewisegreenwich.com)

¾ oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz honey syrup ($8; webrestaurantstore.com)

Fresh kale

Garnish

Old Bay seasoning

Directions

1. To make the cocktail with kale juice: Combine equal parts kale juice (made with a juicer) to water. Shake ingredients together and serve over the rocks in a low ball rimmed with Old Bay seasoning.

2. To make the cocktail with fresh kale leaves: Add fresh kale into your shaker with all the ingredients over ice. Shake together and strain over the rocks in a low ball rimmed with Old Bay seasoning.