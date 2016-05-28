Jamie Chung LOVES this Korean Dish—Snag the Recipe!

Actress, fashionista, and blogger Jamie Chung does not mince words when it comes to delicious food. After a recent trip to Tygershark, a popular Korean-style seafood spot in Brooklyn, N.Y., Chung took to Instagram to describe the experience: “Korean food done with a hella cool twist. F***ing love this place.” The accompanying photo featured two tasty looking dishes—one of them being the Dried Chili Chicken Congee, an Asian staple with Mexican flare.

A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on May 6, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

"Our menu is comprised of seafood centric, Korean-inspired dishes with a new interpretation based on flavors we've grown up with,” explains head chef Eduardo Sandoval. “My mother came to visit and she doesn't eat much seafood, so when the owner, Doug Hwang, mentioned a new interpretation of Congee Rice Porridge, I couldn't help but think about my traditional family meal of chicken, white rice, and molé. This is where the idea of a Chicken Molé Congee came to rise, and now it's one of the most popular items on our menu. Thanks Mom!" Want to try to replicate this culinary delight at home? Check out the recipe below.

RELATED: A Healthy Condiment Does Exist—Here’s the Recipe

Dried Chili Chicken Congee

Yields 5 qts

Ingredients

Congee

3 qts water

3 cups sushi rice

1 whole chicken

2 pigs feet

1 qt dashi ($3; yummybazaar.com)

2 oz sesame oil

4 oz fish sauce

Molé Sauce (Dried Chili Sauce)

1/2 oz dried guajillo chili ($4; myspicesage.com)

.38 oz dried pasilla chili ($4; tienda.com)

1/4 oz dried chipotle pepper ($6; firehousepantrystore.com)

3/4 tsp dried avocado leaf ($10; spicesinc.com)

2 1/2 tsp cumin

1 small pinch star anise

1 small pinch cloves

1 heaping tsp cinnamon

2 1/2 tsp sesame seeds

3/4 tsp corriander

1 tsp gochugaru ($6; yummybazaar.com)

1 qt water

1 1/2 oz peanuts

RELATED: Learn to Love Peas with this Fresh Crostini Recipe

Directions

1. To make the congee: Combine all ingredients for congee in a large stock pot and set over a high heat. Be sure to constantly stir so rice does not stick to the bottom.

2. When it comes to a boil, cover with lid and turn down to a medium heat. Continue to stir until congee thickens. If rice begins to stick, add a little cold water and scrape the bottom and the rice should release.

3. To make the mole sauce: Toast all the chilies and spice in the oven at 350°F until chilies puff and crisp up. Remove stems from dried chilies.

4. Combine all toasted ingredients and add to a stock. Add water and boil with the lid on for 30 min. Pull off of the heat and let sit for another 30 min with the lid on. Strain liquid and reserve.

5. Place the chilies and spices into a blender and blend until smoothe; slowly add the reserved liquid until everything has become a smooth sauce. Strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove the pulp of all the seeds.

6. To serve: Ladle 10 oz of congee into a bowl. Pour over the molé sauce and garnish with cilantro and crushed peanuts.