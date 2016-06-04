Everything You Need to Make the Perfect Moscow Mule

David Engelhardt/Tetra images RF
Sydney Mondry
Jun 04, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Whether you find yourself at a trendy, upscale bar with leather upholstered stools, or a beer-soaked tavern in a seedy part of town, you can count on the fact that you’ll be able to order a Moscow Mule. Sure, one might be made with house-made ginger syrup, and the other with watered down ginger ale, but you’ll most definitely receive some combination of ginger, vodka, and lime.

Sweet, spicy, and a little tart, the Moscow Mule has experienced a major comeback. It’s typically served in a sleek copper mug topped with a mint sprig and lime wedge, sometimes touting a slender spoon or stirrer. This summer, sip it while roasting s’mores by a bonfire, or pair it with smoky, barbecued meats. Below is everything you’ll need for serving flawless Moscow Mules, plus a delicious recipe from renowned bartender Michael Neff of N.Y.C.-based Holiday Cocktail Lounge.

Mule 7000

Ingredients

2 oz High West Vodka 7000’ Peach ($37; winewisegreenwich.com)
1/2 oz Pickett's Ginger Beer Concentrate ($16; taldepot.com)
2 1/2 oz soda water
Juice of 1/4 lime
2 dashes Angostura Bitters ($6; jet.com)
Fresh peach or lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass full of ice. Stir very gently to combine. Garnish with a piece of fresh peach, if you have it, and a lime wedge if you don't.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Copper Moscow Mule Mugs

For an authentic yet polished look, pick up these 100% copper cups, which are faithful reproductions of the original 1946 Moscow Mule mug.

available at food52.com $63 for set of 4 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Plum Moscow Mule Mugs

If you’re in the market for something a bit more modern, try these handle-less vessels designed by Tom Dixon.

available at opad.com $80 for set of 2 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Japanese Style Jigger

Plated in copper, this Japanese style jigger will ensure you make a perfect drink every time.

available at cocktailkingdom.com $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Barspoon

This barspoon’s gorgeous copper plating is an elegant detail that won’t go unnoticed by your guests.

available at cocktailkingdom.com $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

 Ice Bucket

Keep crushed ice cubes in this festive acrylic bucket from Kate Spade.

Kate Spade available at macys.com $54 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Stainless Steel Straws

Lipstick-wearing guests will thank you for these reusable stainless steel straws.

available at crateandbarrel.com $7 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Coasters

These pastel leather coasters scream summer.

available at mollymdesigns.com $45 for set of 4 SHOP NOW

