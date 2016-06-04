Everything You Need to Make the Perfect Moscow Mule

Whether you find yourself at a trendy, upscale bar with leather upholstered stools, or a beer-soaked tavern in a seedy part of town, you can count on the fact that you’ll be able to order a Moscow Mule. Sure, one might be made with house-made ginger syrup, and the other with watered down ginger ale, but you’ll most definitely receive some combination of ginger, vodka, and lime.

Sweet, spicy, and a little tart, the Moscow Mule has experienced a major comeback. It’s typically served in a sleek copper mug topped with a mint sprig and lime wedge, sometimes touting a slender spoon or stirrer. This summer, sip it while roasting s’mores by a bonfire, or pair it with smoky, barbecued meats. Below is everything you’ll need for serving flawless Moscow Mules, plus a delicious recipe from renowned bartender Michael Neff of N.Y.C.-based Holiday Cocktail Lounge.

Mule 7000

Ingredients

2 oz High West Vodka 7000’ Peach ($37; winewisegreenwich.com)

1/2 oz Pickett's Ginger Beer Concentrate ($16; taldepot.com)

2 1/2 oz soda water

Juice of 1/4 lime

2 dashes Angostura Bitters ($6; jet.com)

Fresh peach or lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass full of ice. Stir very gently to combine. Garnish with a piece of fresh peach, if you have it, and a lime wedge if you don't.