How to Make Candy Sushi (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

If you live for crunchy tuna rolls, simple salmon sashimi, and seaweed cones filled to the brim with fresh fish and tobiko, you'll be thrilled to know that this Saturday is International Sushi Day. Like most food "holidays," it's unclear when or how this one began, but we're not asking any questions—we'll be too busy stuffing our faces with soy-sauce soaked rice and heaps of spicy ginger. To cap off the Japanese spread, we recommend indulging in more sushi...candy sushi, that is. The adorable treats sub in Rice Krispies Treat for savory rice, Fruit by the Foot for seaweed, and various sweets for fish and veggies. It's an excellent recipe to make with kids, but is definitely not restricted to the 10-and-under crowd.

Below, the step-by-step guide will teach you how to make candy nigiri (fish atop rice) and candy maki rolls (fish wrapped in rice and seaweed). You'll need one sheet of Rice Krispies Treat (we used the recipe on the back of the cereal box), which should be about 1/2-inch thick and cooled on a rimmed baking sheet; Fruit by the Foot or Fruit Roll-Ups; Swedish Fish; and any candy of your choice for the maki roll filling. Read on for the full set of instructions.