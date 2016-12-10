How to Order Healthy Takeout in Almost Any Cuisine

Healthy living doesn’t have to be so hard. It’s really just a matter of swapping out a few of our bad habits for better ones. Leave behind the nightly glass (glasses…) of weeknight wine? Sure. We can wait until Saturday. Take the stairs every chance we get? Not a problem. Forget about delivery and takeout? Now wait just one second...

It’s not that we don’t love a good, healthy home-cooked meal—we really do—but delivery food (especially in N.Y.C.) is simply a way of life. The convenience of a full meal arriving hot and ready to eat at our door in under an hour at any time of day or night is a luxury we are not prepared to give up. But if ordering in meant greasy comfort fare, it doesn't have to be that way. Now there's Order Healthy, a new app that guides us to better delivery choices.

The app gives you access to over 10,000 restaurants and uses a traffic-light rating system—green indicates healthiest, yellow indicates moderately healthy, and red indicates unhealthy—to make ordering lighter options (or not!) a breeze. It works by simply highlighting various dishes along with the color key. So, edamame might be seeing green, but your favorite dim sum app might fall in the yellow or red, depending on the contents.

Courtesy

And there’s science to back it up, too! According to research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, traffic-light calorie labels help diners order fewer calories when compared to menus featuring no calorie information at all.

Whether you’re trying to eat as clean and convenient as possible or you’re in the mood to eat every feeling ever felt, Order Healthy will guide you to your dream delivery dish. Eat up!