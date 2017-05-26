Make A Splash This Summer With This Adorable Watermelon Keg 

When spring and summer heat up, the only thing better than a glass of our frosty Minty Melon Breeze drink is one that’s tapped from this adorable DIY watermelon keg! Perfect for a spring- or summertime celebration or other outdoor fête, this longtime Evite fave is stylish enough to work at a summery bridal shower thanks to some simple re-styling. Check out our updated take below on the original watermelon keg and cocktail, and add a splash of fun to your next get-together.

Once your watermelon keg is complete, set it on the stand of a drink dispenser – if it’s wobbly, cut a thin slice from the bottom of the melon to even it out. Fill the keg with our delicious Minty Melon Breeze and serve with minted ice cubes.

Tools & Ingredients

10 lb. seedless watermelon

Sharp knife

Big Spoon

Sieve

Power Drill

3/4-inch hose bibb threaded faucet and 0-ring (that fits on the back of the faucet). Or try this

Drink-dispenser stand

Directions