Behold: The Anatomy of a Shake Shack Burger

As far as East Coast-West Coast culinary rivalries go, few are as prevalent as that of Shake Shack v. In-N-Out. Founded by restaurateur Danny Meyer in 2004, Shake Shack has steadily grown to 130 locations across the country (including Los Angeles), while In-N-Out, founded back in 1948, remains primarily based in the southwest and Pacific coast. Each fast-casual chain prides itself on its high-quality burgers and accessible prices.

Now, Shake Shack is bravely putting its cards on the table with Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories ($16; amazon.com), out today from Clarkson Potter. The 240-page cookbook chronicles the chain's impressive trajectory from its modest beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City to the behemoth it is today. Perhaps most intriguing of all, it also features an infographic that details exactly what's in a Shake Shack burger.

Apparently, the formerly closely guarded secret recipe consists of a potato bun toasted with butter, green leaf lettuce, Roma tomatoes, American cheese, freshly ground, all-natural Angus beef seasoned with a salt and pepper mix (1/2 cup kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper), and the much-ballyhooed Shack Sauce. Take it in for yourself below. We dare you not to salivate.

Christopher Hirsheimer / Shake Shack Enterprises / Random House

Reprinted from Shake Shack. Copyright © 2017 by Shake Shack Enterprises, LLC. Principal photographs copyright © 2017 by Christopher Hirsheimer. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.