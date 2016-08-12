Here's Exactly How to Grill Your Fruit Like a Top Chef

If you asked us what we love most about summer, we’d definitely say the longer days, warm weekend getaways, and the bounty of fresh fruit that comes into season in the hotter months. We toss berries into our morning granola, snack on mango cubes like they’re apple slices, and use any excuse necessary to add a fruit-heavy dessert to our summer dinner menus.

Turns out Bobby Flay feels the same way. We caught up with the top chef and he gave us the lowdown on his favorite summer dessert. “I love grilling fruits,” he told InStyle at a lunch to celebrate Naked Juice’s #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign to raise hunger awareness at the Refinery Hotel in N.Y.C, adding that he mostly grills a lot of stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, and plums.

“I cut them in half, take the pit out, brush them with a little bit of very light oil like a vegetable or canola oil, sprinkle them with a little bit of salt and sugar, and then I grill them on the flesh side down,” Flay shared of his technique.

Take caution with how long you leave them cooking. “You don’t want to cook them to death,” he said. “You just want them to be a little crusty on the outside but still have a bite in the middle.”

He tops the dish with a dollop of Greek yogurt, a drizzle of honey or a few berries, and then just a touch of maple or agave syrup. “It’s a really healthy dessert,” he adds.

Easy as (summer-fruit-filled) pie!