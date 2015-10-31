5 Game-Changing Ways to Cook with Pumpkin Seeds

Teeny, tiny pumpkin seeds – or “pepitas” – may not look like much, but these little guys are full of zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants. The health benefits, in addition to their delicious nutty flavor, totally justify having to stick your hands into a few pounds of pumpkin guts (can we all agree that it’s a little fun?). Most of us are familiar with the classic roasting method (a little oil and salt and they are magic), but the orange gourd’s seeds are much more versatile than we give them credit for. Below, five fun, new ways to use your jack-o-lantern remains this fall.