5 Game-Changing Ways to Cook with Pumpkin Seeds

Johnny Miller
SYDNEY MONDRY
Oct 31, 2015 @ 6:30 am

Teeny, tiny pumpkin seeds – or “pepitas” – may not look like much, but these little guys are full of zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants. The health benefits, in addition to their delicious nutty flavor, totally justify having to stick your hands into a few pounds of pumpkin guts (can we all agree that it’s a little fun?). Most of us are familiar with the classic roasting method (a little oil and salt and they are magic), but the orange gourd’s seeds are much more versatile than we give them credit for. Below, five fun, new ways to use your jack-o-lantern remains this fall.

PUMPKIN BISCOTTI

These crisp, rectangular cookies make an excellent afternoon snack, or a post-dinner treat (dip them in coffee!).

SALTED CARAMEL PUMPKIN PARFAIT

This Thanksgiving, try shaking up your dessert spread with this. You're welcome.

PUMPKIN SEED MILK

Almond milk is old news. Try adding this to your morning coffee instead! 

PUMPKIN PIE CHIA SEED PUDDING

Sub out your morning bowl of oats for this yummy (and healthy!) pumpkin pie pudding. 

ROAST SQUASH AND QUINOA BOWL

Sprinkled with toasted pepitas, this healthy bowl (the brainwork of San Francisco cookbook author and food blogger Heidi Swanson) epitomizes autumn’s coziness. 

