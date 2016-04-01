Move Over, Hemp Milk—Hemp Cocktails are the Next Big Thing

Hemp is happening. Over the past couple of years, hemp seeds—rich in fatty acids and anti-inflammatory benefits—have made their way into our morning smoothies and yogurt parfaits, and hemp milk (similar in taste to rice milk) has become a popular dairy-free addition to coffee. But there’s a new hemp trend on the horizon.

Johnny Swet, mixologist for The Rickey at N.Y.C.’s Dream Hotel, created a cocktail dubbed “Going Back to Cali” that incorporates the small but mighty seed. “I was thinking about Californian ingredients, and nothing is more California than avocado, citrus, and tequila,” says Swet. “Hemp also has some great health benefits and adds an earthiness to the cocktail.” Intrigued? Try the recipe below.

Going Back to Cali

Ingredients

2 oz Herradura Tequila ($40; liquorama.net)

2 oz avocado purée (ingredients and recipe below)

1/2 oz Tuaca Vanilla Citrus Liqueur ($14; wineanthology.com)

For the Avocado Purée

1/2 avocado, diced

4 oz of simple syrup

4 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 tbsp of ground hemp powder ($12; jet.com)

For Garnish

Lime wedge

Mint “bud”

Directions

1. To make the avocado purée: In a blender, purée all ingredients listed for the puree until smooth, then refrigerate. This will stay good for 48 hours.

2. In a shaker, add tequila, avocado purée, and Tuaca. Add ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass with cubed ice.